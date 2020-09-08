Thelma L. PotrykusTHELMA L. (nee WILLIAMSON) POTRYKUS, September 7, 2020, age 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Beverly Hills. Beloved wife of the late William A. for 56 years. Dear mother of Joanne, William R. (Carol), Robert J., and Gregory J. (Kathleen). Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Sister of Ermal W. and the late Fred, Richard, Bill, Vernice, and Norma. Funeral Mass Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 10am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 32340 Pierce St., Beverly Hills. Visitation at church begins at 9:30am. Memorial tributes to Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Rd., Livonia, MI 48154 or Covenant House of Michigan, 2959 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Detroit, MI 48208. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.View obituary and sign tribute wall at