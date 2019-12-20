|
|
Thelma McCormick
Garden City - Thelma McCormick, age 88, December 19, 2019, of Garden City. Loving sister of Donald (Jackie) McCormick. Dear aunt of Patty, Rhonda, Roxanne, Diane, Debbie, Pam, Dan, Kathy, Rose, Linda, Tim, Thelma, Mike, Donald, Richard and Bill. Also survived by many great nieces and great nephews. Visitation Sunday from 2pm until 9pm at the RG & GR Harris Funeral Home, 31551 Ford Rd., Garden City. Committal service Monday at 11am at Cadillac Memorial Gardens West. Please share a memory of Thelma at www.rggrharris.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019