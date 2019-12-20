Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.
31551 Ford Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 425-9200
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.
31551 Ford Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Committal
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Cadillac Memorial Gardens West
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma McCormick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma McCormick Obituary
Thelma McCormick

Garden City - Thelma McCormick, age 88, December 19, 2019, of Garden City. Loving sister of Donald (Jackie) McCormick. Dear aunt of Patty, Rhonda, Roxanne, Diane, Debbie, Pam, Dan, Kathy, Rose, Linda, Tim, Thelma, Mike, Donald, Richard and Bill. Also survived by many great nieces and great nephews. Visitation Sunday from 2pm until 9pm at the RG & GR Harris Funeral Home, 31551 Ford Rd., Garden City. Committal service Monday at 11am at Cadillac Memorial Gardens West. Please share a memory of Thelma at www.rggrharris.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -