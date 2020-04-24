Resources
Thelma Mistele 97, of Farmington Hills passed away on April 17, 2020. Themla Caroline Usitalo Mistele was born on September 8, 1922 at her home in Kearsarge, Michigan. Her parents were Anna Hanson Usitalo and Isaac Karlstrom Usitalo. Preceded in death by 7 brothers and 3 sisters. Thelma was married to her loving husband William David Mistele for 48 years who preceded her in death on July 27, 1996. Survived by her children Carol Mistele, Barbara Murray (Donald), Donna Mistele (the late C. Alan Malesky) and William Mistele (Janet). A Service will be held at a later date at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
