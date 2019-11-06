Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
West Bloomfield - Thelma Stalburg Brown, 85, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Neil Brown. Cherished mother of Alan Stalburg, Lauren (Samuel) Bienenstock, and Wendy (Jeffrey) Moss. Proud grandmother of Joshua (Brittany) Moss, Justin (Rachel) Moss, and Andrew (fiancée Molly Levine) Moss. Loving sister of Arthur (Irene) Landau and the late Milton Landau. Dear sister-in-law of Sandra Landau and the late Harry Marshall Brown. Also survived by Neil's children, Kenneth (Denise) Brown and Susan (Alex) Simonenko, and Neil's grandchildren, Scott (fiancée Jaylen Lopez) Brown, Aaron (Sarah) Landsman, and Craig Brown; and Neil's daughter-in-law Susie Brown. FUNERAL SERVICE 12 NOON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
