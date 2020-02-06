Resources
Themetra "Toula" Brata

Themetra "Toula" Brata Obituary
Themetra "Toula" Brata

Brata, Themetra "Toula." Age 88.

Loving wife of Al (Alexander) Brata. Dear sister of the late Areta (Louis) Thomas, Peter, and Tom Liacakes. Sister-in-law of George (Ann) Brata and Dan Brata and Margarita (the late Bob) Liacakes. Cherished aunt of Norrie Thomas, Michelle (John) Pesonen, John (Cindy) Thomas, Fran (Marty) Willard,Thomas Liacakes, John Stavros, Jim (Andrea) Brata, Joe Brata, Mary Brata, John Brata, Tom Brata, Kathleen (John) Abbott, Anne Marie Brata, Katherine (David) Hawkins and the late Bill (Niki) Thomas. Also leaves many great-nieces and nephews.

EVERYTHING HELD AT CHURCH

Visitation held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 6 PM until 8 PM with Trisagion at 7 PM. Service Tuesday, February 11, 2020 with Visiting from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM service located at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church; 36375 Joy Rd. Westland, MI 48185. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery; Holly, Michigan. Contributions to the church in her memory are appreciated.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
