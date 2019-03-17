Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home
46401 Ann Arbor Road West
Plymouth, MI
Canton - Suddenly March 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Sharon. Loving father of Ted (Rachel), Barbara, Michele Borgula, Elizabeth Rudolph, Michael (Ashley), and the late Matthew. Dear brother of Theresa (Jim) Cerretani. Proud grandfather of Alexa (Colton) Kennedy, Donald Borgula, Arabella and Addison Rudolph, and the late Blake Boster. Visitation Sunday, March 24th from 2 PM until the 5 PM Funeral Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019
