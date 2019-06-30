|
Theodore Henry Prueter
- - Theodore Henry Prueter, born March 9, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio. Entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior on June 25, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents: William and Martha, nee Noffke, Prueter and his wife, Deaconess Mary Elaine 'nee' Kluge and siblings, Miriam Rude and William Prueter. He is survived by his sons: Bill (Linda), Timothy (Kimberly) and Richard; three grandchildren, Andrew, David and Emily; his sister Lois (Richard) Balge, sister in law Marjorie, and many nieces, nephews, and Christian friends. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 7390 Elizabeth Lake Road in Waterford. Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2-8 pm at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road in Highland, and Monday at the church from 9:00 am until the time of service at 10:00 am. Interment along with military honors will take place Monday following the service at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to the Art Program at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans or the Raker Art Center c/o Good Shepherd Home in Allentown, Pennsylvania. http://www.eltonblackandsonhighland.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019