Services
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
(248) 889-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
7390 Elizabeth Lake Road
Waterford, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
7390 Elizabeth Lake Road
Waterford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Prueter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Henry Prueter


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Henry Prueter Obituary
Theodore Henry Prueter

- - Theodore Henry Prueter, born March 9, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio. Entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior on June 25, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents: William and Martha, nee Noffke, Prueter and his wife, Deaconess Mary Elaine 'nee' Kluge and siblings, Miriam Rude and William Prueter. He is survived by his sons: Bill (Linda), Timothy (Kimberly) and Richard; three grandchildren, Andrew, David and Emily; his sister Lois (Richard) Balge, sister in law Marjorie, and many nieces, nephews, and Christian friends. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 7390 Elizabeth Lake Road in Waterford. Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2-8 pm at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road in Highland, and Monday at the church from 9:00 am until the time of service at 10:00 am. Interment along with military honors will take place Monday following the service at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to the Art Program at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans or the Raker Art Center c/o Good Shepherd Home in Allentown, Pennsylvania. http://www.eltonblackandsonhighland.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
Download Now