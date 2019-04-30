|
|
Theodore Kelter, Jr.
- - Theodore (Ted) Richard Kelter, Jr. died on April 28th. The world is minus one of the truly great old-school guys now.
During his 93 years, he accumulated so many titles: son of Irene and Theodore; brother of Don; husband of Janet (who lovingly survives him); father of Ted, Kim, Sunny, David, Kay, Adam and Michael; stepfather to Julianna and Dahlia; grandfather to 16; great-grandfather to 19; lifelong friend with so many including Ellin and Bill Perlmutter and Harry Lieberman; businessman; community leader; charitable visionary; sportsman (he was there when the Lions won in '57 and again for all three Giants' World Series wins).
For everyone that knew him, please think of him and his wonderful life with a big smile and a small tear.
Private services in San Francisco.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019