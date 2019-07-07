Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23815 Power Rd.
Farmington, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23815 Power Rd.
Farmington, MI
Theodore Klapperich
Theodore Klapperich Obituary
Theodore Klapperich

South Lyon - Age 95, passed away, June 25, 2019. Surviving Ted are his cherished children, Judy (Glenn) Larson, Ted (Nancy) Klapperich and son-in-law, Don Hotke; grandchildren, T.J. (Julie) Klapperich III and Lara (Nick) Ligerakis; great grandchildren, A.J. Klapperich, William Klapperich, Hudson Klapperich, Eleni Ligerakis, Stelios Ligerakis and Linda Ligerakis; and siblings, Janet (Tim) Conroy and Sybil (Larry) D'Amico. Sadly, Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; daughters, Terry Hotke and Mary Klapperich; parents, Oliver "Tex" Klapperich and Myrtle Klapperich; and siblings Phyllis Louise (Dave) Bourgeau, Mary Ann (Robert) Chaput, Raymond "Buddy" Klapperich, Thomas (Jo) Klapperich and Joan (Roger) Petrie. Visitation Friday, July 12, 2-8 pm, Scripture Service at 7 pm at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds, N of Grand River) downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 am (in state 9:30 am) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23815 Power Rd., Farmington. Military honors to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI. Contributions suggested to the or . www.heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
