Theodore Klapperich
South Lyon - Age 95, passed away, June 25, 2019. Surviving Ted are his cherished children, Judy (Glenn) Larson, Ted (Nancy) Klapperich and son-in-law, Don Hotke; grandchildren, T.J. (Julie) Klapperich III and Lara (Nick) Ligerakis; great grandchildren, A.J. Klapperich, William Klapperich, Hudson Klapperich, Eleni Ligerakis, Stelios Ligerakis and Linda Ligerakis; and siblings, Janet (Tim) Conroy and Sybil (Larry) D'Amico. Sadly, Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; daughters, Terry Hotke and Mary Klapperich; parents, Oliver "Tex" Klapperich and Myrtle Klapperich; and siblings Phyllis Louise (Dave) Bourgeau, Mary Ann (Robert) Chaput, Raymond "Buddy" Klapperich, Thomas (Jo) Klapperich and Joan (Roger) Petrie. Visitation Friday, July 12, 2-8 pm, Scripture Service at 7 pm at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds, N of Grand River) downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 am (in state 9:30 am) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23815 Power Rd., Farmington. Military honors to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI. Contributions suggested to the or . www.heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019