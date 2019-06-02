|
|
Theodore "Ted" M. Sudomir
- - Theodore "Ted" M. Sudomir, 79, passed away in his home on May 23, 2019. He was born on August 22, 1939 to the late Theodore and Stella Sudomir. He is survived by his wife, Adrienne Sudomir.
Ted was a graduate of the University of Detroit, and further committed 43 years of service to the Ford Motor Company. He further honorably served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964.
In his spare time, Ted was avid outdoorsman and marksman. He served as an active board member of the Huron Pointe Sportsman Association and committed his life to the love all things pertaining to nature.
Ted is further survived by his two brothers, Vincent and Joseph, three daughters: Pamela (Eric), Annette, and Melissa (Angelo). His grandchildren: Brandt, Conrad, Amelia, Gianni, Enzo, Nia and Mario.
Memorial Service held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Paul of Tarsus 41300 Romeo Plank Road, Clinton Twp. Luncheon to immediately follow at Louis' Chop House 50355 Gratiot Ave Chesterfield
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Huron Pointe Sportsman Association P.O. Box 480587 New Haven, MI 48048-0587 Attention: Joe Burke
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019