Services
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
(586) 293-3390
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
Fraser - Theodore William Nass, a 33 year resident of Fraser, was received into the loving arms of Jesus and his beloved wife, Jean, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 82 years.Theodore is survived by his loving children, Theodore C. (Patricia) Nass, Nancy (James) Baker and Michael (Timothy Smith) Nass; six devoted grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren (one on the way) and two great great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Betty Keller. Visitation will be held at the Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home, 32814 Utica Rd., Fraser, Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2pm till 8pm and Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 10am till time of funeral service at 11am. Interment at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Share memories with the family at faulmannwalsh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019
