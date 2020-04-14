Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Tonkoshkur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore V. "Ted" Tonkoshkur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore V. "Ted" Tonkoshkur Obituary
Theodore V. "Ted" Tonkoshkur

Beloved husband of Mary Lee. Loving father of Barry "BJ" Jr. (Chrissy) Tombrella, Gina Coschino, and Christopher (Jessica) Tombrella. Devoted Papa of Barry III, Nicolette, Joey, and Izzie. Brother of Robert (Denise) Tonkoshkur, Robin (the late Bill) Wasilevsky-Johnson, and Theresa Martin. Brother in law of Dan (Kathy) Van Lacken, Mark (Kim) Van Lacken, Kathy Mae (Dave) Hoepner, Rose Marie Babel, the late Anne Louise (Tom) Van Fleteren, and the late Henry "Butch" (the late JoAnn) Van Lacken. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews and his fur-babies Daisy & Duke. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd). Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -