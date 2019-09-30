|
Theodore Vinal
Vinal, Theodore "Ted" September 28, 2019 age 95. Beloved husband of Sally Ann(Barker) of 67 years. Loving father of Cynthia (Dale) Swintek, Brian Vinal, Shereen (Dennis) Janisse and Alyssa(Terry) Keezer. Grandfather of Amber(Mike) Finley, Aaron(Maggie) Swintek, Brandon and Eric Vinal, Jesse(Heather) Stevens, Theodore and Kristyn Keezer and the late Clint and Derek Swintek. Great-grandfather of Zofia, Jameson, Claire, Kathleen and Marie. Preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Mr. Vinal was in the United States Coast Guard was a Free and Accepted Mason and he enjoyed a good game of golf. Ted worked for Otis Elevator for 42 years. Visitation Tuesday, October1, 2019 from 2-8pm with a service at 7pm at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St.Jude Children 's Research Hospital. Expressions of sympathy obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 30, 2019