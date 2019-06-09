|
Theodore William Van Loon
- - VAN LOON, Theodore William, age 81, June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Louise for 51 years. Dear father of Mark (Patricia), Patricia (Mark) Krebs, Daniel (Nancy) and Steven (Jenny). Proud grandfather of Kara, Mariah, Elizabeth, Michael, Hannah, Benjamin and Catherine. Theodore was preceded in death by his daughter Katherine. Mr. Van Loon spent his career an accomplished carpenter for over 35 years and was also a member of the Michigan Metro Woodcarver's Association.
Visitation at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 25800 Harper Ave. (3 blocks North of 10 Mile on East Side of Street) Monday, June 10 from 2-8pm with an evening Rosary at 7pm. Instate Tuesday 9:30am until time of Mass 10am at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 21120 Madison, St. Clair Shores. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019