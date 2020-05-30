Theresa A. Hojnowski
Theresa A. Hojnowski

Dearborn Heights - 05/26/20, Age 83. Loving wife of the late Lawrence for 43 years. Beloved daughter of the late Jozef and Agata Mac. Dear sister-in-law to Robert Hojnowski. Loving Auntie to many nieces and nephews crossing 5 generations and dear to many friends. Funeral mass 11:30am St Cunegunda in Detroit. In-state 10:30am (masks required).




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
