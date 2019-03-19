|
Theresa A. Hosey
Brighton - Unexpectedly March 16, 2019 age 59 of Brighton (formerly of Canton). Loving mother of Allison and Anthony Ruda. Cherished daughter of Gladys and the late James Hosey. Dear sister of Rita Miller, Deborah Drypen, Gwen Hosey Anderson, Thomas Hosey, Gary Hosey, David Hosey, Barbara DiPonio, and the late James and John Hosey. Visitation Thursday, March 21st, 5PM-9PM, and Friday, March 22nd, 1PM-9PM, at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, Plymouth (btw Sheldon and Beck). In state Saturday, March 23rd, at 10:30 AM until the 11:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warrren Road, Canton. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. To share a memory please visit vermeulen.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019