Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home
46401 Ann Arbor Road West
Plymouth, MI
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home
46401 Ann Arbor Road West
Plymouth, MI
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
44800 Warrren Road
Canton, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
44800 Warrren Road
Canton, MI
Theresa A. Hosey Obituary
Theresa A. Hosey

Brighton - Unexpectedly March 16, 2019 age 59 of Brighton (formerly of Canton). Loving mother of Allison and Anthony Ruda. Cherished daughter of Gladys and the late James Hosey. Dear sister of Rita Miller, Deborah Drypen, Gwen Hosey Anderson, Thomas Hosey, Gary Hosey, David Hosey, Barbara DiPonio, and the late James and John Hosey. Visitation Thursday, March 21st, 5PM-9PM, and Friday, March 22nd, 1PM-9PM, at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, Plymouth (btw Sheldon and Beck). In state Saturday, March 23rd, at 10:30 AM until the 11:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warrren Road, Canton. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. To share a memory please visit vermeulen.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019
