Services
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus/ St. Clement Parish
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Zak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa C. Zak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa C. Zak Obituary
Theresa C. Zak

- - August 30, 2019. Beloved Wife of John. Dearest mother of Francis (Theresa), and the late John. Loving Busia of Thaddeus "TJ", Frank and Thomas. Dear sister of John Szpara, and the late Leo Szpara. Visitation Tuesday 2-8pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Wednesday 9:30 am at St. Alphonsus/St. Clement Parish until time of Mass at 10:00 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now