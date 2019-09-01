|
|
Theresa C. Zak
- - August 30, 2019. Beloved Wife of John. Dearest mother of Francis (Theresa), and the late John. Loving Busia of Thaddeus "TJ", Frank and Thomas. Dear sister of John Szpara, and the late Leo Szpara. Visitation Tuesday 2-8pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Wednesday 9:30 am at St. Alphonsus/St. Clement Parish until time of Mass at 10:00 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019