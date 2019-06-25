|
Theresa Cleland
Clinton Twp. - Theresa "Terri" Marie Cleland passed away June 23, 2019. Terri is survived by her loving husband, Mark; their son, Eric (Gina); granddaughters, Breanna, Madison; her sisters, Shelley Scott, Kimberly (Joe) St. Louis; a brother in law, Bill (Carole) Cleland; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a son, Brian; Visitation for Terri will be June 26, from 2-9pm at Kaul Funeral Home. Funeral service will be June 27, 11am at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, MI 48035. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 25, 2019