Theresa Gloria Dorozenko

Theresa Gloria Dorozenko Obituary
Theresa Gloria Dorozenko

Utica - Theresa Gloria Dorozenko. Age 74, of Utica, January 10, 2020. She was born August 1, 1945 in Hamtramck, Michigan. She was the beloved wife of Harry Dorozenko, having celebrated 55 years together. Proud and loving mother of Kimberley Dorozenko and Tiffany (Derick) Scott. Cherished grandmother of Elise Scott and Thelia Scott. She was a proud Girl Scout Leader, Neighborhood Chairman, Day Camp First Aider, and Board Member (Otsikita Council). Dedicated volunteer and employee at West Utica Elementary (Utica Community Schools). Diligent rear end inspector on the final assembly line at Ford Sterling Axle Plant (UAW Local 228). Graduate of Hamtramck High School ('63), Macomb Community College, and Baker College (BBA '10). Visitation will be Thursday, January 16th from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with her Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18th at Wm. Sullivan and Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road, Utica. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery (18210 Clinton River Rd, Clinton Twp).



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
