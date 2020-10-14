1/1
Theresa Krawczyk
1930 - 2020
Theresa Krawczyk

Canton - Theresa Krawczyk age 90, passed away on October 12, 2020. Theresa was born on March 30, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph and Jane Piwowarczyk.

Beloved wife of the late M. Theodore Krawczyk.

Dear mother of Gary (Linda) Krawczyk, Carol (Mike) Schmidt and Nancy (Don) Volk. Dearest grandmother of Sara (Rob ) Nicholl, Amy Volk and Dana (fiancé Steve) Volk. Adoring great grandmother of Delilah Jane Nicholl. Loving sister of Constance Celusta, the late Bernard Powers, the late Nancy Liptack, and Robert Piwowarczyk. Dear aunt of Donna Ribick, Linda Clinton, Mark Celusta, Jane Nelson, Craig Powers and Susan Murdock.

A visitation will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church located at 47650 N Territorial Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170 at 9:00am until time of mass at 9:30am on Friday October 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The America Heart Association or Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) in Theresa's honor.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HarryjWillLivonia.com for the Krawczyk family.

A memorial luncheon will be planned in the near future once COVID restrictions have been lifted in memory of Theresa.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
7345913700
