Theresa L. "Tess" Buda
Theresa L. "Tess" Buda entered into rest on April 2, 2020 at age 91.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Michele Stancato (Aldo), Kathleen Buda and the late Paul. Dearest grandmother of Tracey Boudreau (Christopher) and great-grandmother of Lucas (Erin) and Molly. Sister in law of Genie O'Shesky (the late Timothy). Beloved aunt of Julie, Jessica, Jennifer, Rebecca and Daniel. Dear cousin of Camille (Bo) and Geraldine. Also survived by her favorite caregiver, Julie.
A private burial will take place at St. Hedwig Cemetery. Arrangements by the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020