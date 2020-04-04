Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
Theresa Buda
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Buda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa L. "Tess" Buda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa L. "Tess" Buda Obituary
Theresa L. "Tess" Buda

Theresa L. "Tess" Buda entered into rest on April 2, 2020 at age 91.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Michele Stancato (Aldo), Kathleen Buda and the late Paul. Dearest grandmother of Tracey Boudreau (Christopher) and great-grandmother of Lucas (Erin) and Molly. Sister in law of Genie O'Shesky (the late Timothy). Beloved aunt of Julie, Jessica, Jennifer, Rebecca and Daniel. Dear cousin of Camille (Bo) and Geraldine. Also survived by her favorite caregiver, Julie.

A private burial will take place at St. Hedwig Cemetery. Arrangements by the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. www.howepeterson.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -