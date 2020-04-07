|
|
Theresa Marie (NEE Sizen) Bachor
Beloved wife of the late John J. Bachor for over 60 years. Age 89. Cherished mother of Rosanne, Connie Gray (Dennis), John (Fran), Carl (Ruth), Jim (Angela), Marianne Pilat (Mark), Margaret and the late Marie Therese O'Brien. Grandmother of Jennifer, Jackie, Jane, the late Dr. Marijean Levering, Nicolle, Josh, Bradley, Kristen, Jeffrey, Scott, Carl Jr., Kevin, John, Ajax, Henry, Mackenzie and Morgan. Great grandmother of 11. Sister of the late Helen Henderson, the late Adam Sizen, Marcie Klove, John Sizen and Alice Smith. Also survived by many special nieces and nephews. Theresa took great pride in her family and put all of her energy into raising her eight children. She delighted in all of their achievements and sacrificed greatly to help them get a good start in life. She was well known for her cooking, baking, sewing and crocheting skills and often taught these skills to others. Throughout her life she was selfless in her approach to helping others. She was the chief officer of her household and was able to turn very little into gold. She will be greatly missed. Due to current conditions a memorial service will be held later in the year. Service will be held at a later date please reference our site for more up to date information.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020