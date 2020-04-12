|
|
Theresa Mary Pellegrino
Theresa Mary Pellegrino, of Southgate, passed away April 10, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife to the late Tony Joseph Pellegrino. Loving mother to Claudia (Albert) Ranella, Linda (Arthur) Worley, the late David (Michaelyne) Pellegrino and Mary (Wendy Bryant) Pellegrino. Dearest Nana (grandmother) to 8, great Nana to 20 and great great Nana to 8. Precious sister to the late George (Doris) Marasco and Mary Jo Lovill. Devoted daughter to the late Domenica Serianni and Joseph Marasco, and loving step daughter to the late Angelina Bevacqua. Theresa's family was her life. She loved to cook, clean, mend clothes and keep her family close and happy. She and her story telling will be greatly missed.
Please visit www.martenson.com for more information.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020