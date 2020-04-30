Resources
Theresa Patricia Motyka Matthews

Theresa Patricia Motyka Matthews Obituary
Theresa Patricia Motyka Matthews

6-15-32 - 4-29-20

Loving wife, mother, and sister. Survived by husband Harvey Matthews, daughters P.J. Echard and Marie Pender, son and daughter in law Greg and Shelly Matthews. Brothers Leonard and Larry Motyka. Six grandchildren Renee, Erin, Christopher, Sara, Brandon, and Dalton. Six great grandchildren Kyle, Keegan, Allan, Kaleah, Jaxon and Madilynn. As well as many, many beloved friends.

Terry was a devoted catholic and dedicated to her church and Lifetime caregiver as a registered nurse.

Rest In Peace momma, heaven holds a special place for you.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
