Theresa Samuel
Inkster, Michigan - Age 84, May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Richard (Karen), Debi, Kathy Meyer, Robert (Sherry), Raymond (Arlene), Ronald (Jeanne), Suzanne (Walter) Rose, Randy (Deborah), Cindy (Paul) Galea, Roger, and Tammy (Frank) Dusevic. Cherished grandmother of 19 and great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Verne (Doris) Mepham, James Ferguson, John Ferguson, and the late Violet, and Harriet Mepham. Theresa was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for 63 years. She graduated from Wayne County Community College at the age of 65. She worked for the Detroit News for almost 30 years. Visitation Thursday 2-8pm with the Funeral Service Friday 1pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). Memorials suggested to the . www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 9, 2019