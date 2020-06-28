Theresa Skotzke
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Skotzke

Westland - passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born in Detroit on June 29, 1932 and was the youngest of 5 children of the late Anthony and Eleanor Skotzke. Theresa graduated from Girl's Catholic Central and worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for the Archdiocese of Detroit before moving to Mt. Clemens after retiring. Theresa loved dancing and attending family gatherings. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services were private. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery in Detroit. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved