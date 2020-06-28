Theresa Skotzke
Westland - passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born in Detroit on June 29, 1932 and was the youngest of 5 children of the late Anthony and Eleanor Skotzke. Theresa graduated from Girl's Catholic Central and worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for the Archdiocese of Detroit before moving to Mt. Clemens after retiring. Theresa loved dancing and attending family gatherings. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services were private. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery in Detroit. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Jun. 28, 2020.