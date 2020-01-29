Services
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
Taylor - Swonder, Theresa. January 25, 2020. Age 91 of Taylor.

Beloved wife of the late Walter "Art". Loving mother of Walter Lee (Sandy). Dearest grandmother of Michelle (Nathan) Teasley and Erik (Meghan). Dear great grandmother of Kate, Claire, Caroline and Mitchell. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation, Friday, January 31, 2020, 2:00 - 9:00 PM, with Rosary Service at 7:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. Instate Saturday, February 1, 2020, 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass, 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, 6442 Pelham Rd, Taylor. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes -Southgate Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
