Theresa Taraskavage

Garden City - Theresa A (McKeown) Taraskavage, 86, died suddenly early Saturday morning, the 11th of July. She was born in Minersville, PA and later married the love of her life, Gervase, and relocated to Garden City MI. Gervase preceded Theresa in death in November of 2012. She is survived by her five children, Rosemary, Robert (Colleen), Diane, Patricia (Don) and Joseph, her eleven grandchildren and her nine great grandchildren. She also has a surviving brother Francis (Georgene) and two brothers who preceded her in death, Edward and Walter. Theresa was extremely kind. She always kept less so that she could give more. Her heart had no boundaries and she lived each day embracing the goodness of life and the blessedness of generosity. She extended help to the least of spirit, the poorest of wealth, and the sickest of health. Theresa is also survived by her two cats, Pumpkin and Simba, who miss her terribly and will be loved and pampered to their final days. We promise to let your spirit guide our lives and to cherish all who need us, human kind and animal kind. You are so very loved. You are so very missed. No funeral service is provided. For those wishing to celebrate Theresa's life, you are encouraged to make a donation to Frisky Felines, a cat rescue and re-home organization that Theresa has supported for over 10 years. https://www.facebook.com/FriskieFelinesMI/ Frisky Felines, P.O. Box 615, Wyandotte, MI 48192 www.santeiufuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
