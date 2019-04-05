|
Therese Margaret "Terry" Nanry
Delray Beach, FL - Therese Margaret "Terry" Nanry, (nee:Walby), of Delray Beach, FL formerly of Bloomfield Hills and Higgins Lake, Michigan, passed away on March 23, 2019 with family by her side.
Terry, born January 9, 1930 was predeceased by siblings Leonard Walby, Thomas Walby and Rita Marie Walby. After graduating from St. Anthony High School, Detroit, Terry attended Nazareth College, Kalamazoo, where she met her future sisters-in-law who introduced her to Donald E. Nanry whom she married in 1948 thus beginning a wild ride of 49 years of marriage until Don's death in 1998.
Terry was the extraordinary and prescient mother of Lynn (Thomas Avery), Jack (Susan) Nanry, Karen (Patrick Casady), Patti (Matthew Haigh), Mike (Debbie) Nanry, Tracy (Mark Bosworth), and Kevin (Kathy) Nanry. Her seven children are still married to their original spouses - a fact of which Terry was inordinately proud! Terry was the very involved and generous Grandmother to fifteen grandchildren: Amanda Avery Daisey (Ryan), Timothy Avery, John Nanry (Brittany), Brian Nanry, David Nanry (fiancée Kayleigh White), Kevin Casady, Sean (Joni) Casady, Matthew (Katie) Haigh, Michael (Kristine) Haigh, Meghan Haigh Kilgore (Brett), Nickolas Nanry, Keeley Nanry (Sebastian Frye), Ryan Bosworth (fiancée Ashley Witcher), Patrick Nanry and Shannon Nanry. Delighted great-grandmother of Riley Daisey, Rowan Daisey, Alain Nanry, John Scott Nanry, Callan Haigh, Taron Haigh, Jack Kilgore and Isla Kilgore.
Along with hosting summers at Higgins Lake filled with parties and shenanigans and winters skiing in Big Sky MT, Terry helped foster a tightly-knit relationship between her grandchildren by taking the entire extended family on many fabulous vacations including trips to Alaska, Aruba, a most memorable trip to St. Thomas and many, many more. Yo-ho to Grammo!
Beautiful, caring and incredibly clever and quick-witted to the very end, Terry was the absolute best.
Family Forever
Visitation will take place in the Rotunda located inside the Mausoleum at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, 25500 W. 10 Mile, Southfield, 48033 on Saturday April 13 at 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Angels' Place at www.angelsplace.com, Special Olympics of Michigan at www.somi.org, or Michigan Parkinson Foundation at www.parkinsonsmi.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019