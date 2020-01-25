Services
More Obituaries for Therman Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therman T. Smith Jr.

Therman T. Smith Jr. Obituary
Therman T. Smith, Jr.

Farmington - age 86, passed away peacefully January 21, 2020. He is survived by several devoted friends and many colleagues inclulding, Eric Walker, Elmond Tolbert, Marjorie Patton, Trudy Donley and Rosemary Bush. Visitation Monday, January 27, from 10-12 pm at Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd. (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River) downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral service, 12 pm at the funeral home. Interment Detroit Memorial Park East. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Greenfield Animal Hospital. www.heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
