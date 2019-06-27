Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Carrigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Carrigan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas A. Carrigan Obituary
Thomas A. Carrigan

Dryden - Thomas A.Carrigan, age 76 of Dryden, passed away June 23, 2019. Loving husband of Linda Carrigan for 51 years. Dear father of Kelly (Brent) Battiata and Mark (Heather) Carrigan. Cherished grandfather of Autumn, Brooke, Dominic, John, Katie, and Robby. Brother of Kay (Lanny) Lander and James Carrigan.

Tom was an engineer for IBM and an Army Veteran.

Memorial Service Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11:00 am at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, 3-8 pm. Inurnment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Memorials in Tom's name may be made to Michigan 4-H Foundation. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now