|
|
Thomas A. Carrigan
Dryden - Thomas A.Carrigan, age 76 of Dryden, passed away June 23, 2019. Loving husband of Linda Carrigan for 51 years. Dear father of Kelly (Brent) Battiata and Mark (Heather) Carrigan. Cherished grandfather of Autumn, Brooke, Dominic, John, Katie, and Robby. Brother of Kay (Lanny) Lander and James Carrigan.
Tom was an engineer for IBM and an Army Veteran.
Memorial Service Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11:00 am at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, 3-8 pm. Inurnment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Memorials in Tom's name may be made to Michigan 4-H Foundation. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 27, 2019