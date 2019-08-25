Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
VFW Post 7573
35011 23 Mile
New Baltimore, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Stone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Stone Obituary
Thomas A. Stone

Fair Haven - Thomas A. Stone, age 75 of Fair Haven passed away August 21, 2019. Thomas was a Vietnam Veteran, a member of the VFW and a professional softball player. He enjoyed hunting, sports, playing pool, cards, reading the newspaper, smoking cigars and he loved animals and suburbans. Dear father of Randy (Debbie) Stone and dear step-father of Devon (Julie) Hinkle and Carron (David) Vasilko. Loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his grandson Chad Rhoades. Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at VFW Post 7573, 35011 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now