Thomas A. Stone
Fair Haven - Thomas A. Stone, age 75 of Fair Haven passed away August 21, 2019. Thomas was a Vietnam Veteran, a member of the VFW and a professional softball player. He enjoyed hunting, sports, playing pool, cards, reading the newspaper, smoking cigars and he loved animals and suburbans. Dear father of Randy (Debbie) Stone and dear step-father of Devon (Julie) Hinkle and Carron (David) Vasilko. Loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his grandson Chad Rhoades. Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at VFW Post 7573, 35011 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019