Thomas Alles
Northville - Alles, Thomas, suddenly November 26, 2020 age 66 of Northville. Beloved husband of Sheila. Loving brother of Peggy (William) Wiechmann and the late Nancy (Richard) Seaholm. Proud uncle of 7 nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed and always remembered in the hearts of his family and many friends. He dedicated his professional life to teaching in the Plymouth-Canton Schools. He taught 39 years, and coached boys and girls golf at Canton High School for 25 years. He was recognized as Regional Coach of the Year in 1997 & 2002 by the M.H.S.A.A. There will be Private Services arranged by the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assoc.
/American Stroke Assoc.
, Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or The Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207-3485, or. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com