1/1
Thomas Alles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Alles

Northville - Alles, Thomas, suddenly November 26, 2020 age 66 of Northville. Beloved husband of Sheila. Loving brother of Peggy (William) Wiechmann and the late Nancy (Richard) Seaholm. Proud uncle of 7 nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed and always remembered in the hearts of his family and many friends. He dedicated his professional life to teaching in the Plymouth-Canton Schools. He taught 39 years, and coached boys and girls golf at Canton High School for 25 years. He was recognized as Regional Coach of the Year in 1997 & 2002 by the M.H.S.A.A. There will be Private Services arranged by the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assoc./American Stroke Assoc., Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or The Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207-3485, or. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort and hope bring the family peace and love.
JG
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved