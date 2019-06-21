|
Thomas Augustitus
ST. Clair Shores - Augustitus, Thomas. Age 51. June 19, 2019. Loving husband of Nancy. Proud father of Ben and Sara. Dear son of Thomas and Kathleen. Brother of Lynne. Visitation Sunday 2-8 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Prayer service 7 pm. Instate Monday 9:30 am until the time of Mass at 10:00 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207 or the , 20450 Civic Center Dr., Southfield, MI 48076. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 21, 2019