Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Lying in State
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
467 Fairford
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
467 Fairford
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
ST. Clair Shores - Augustitus, Thomas. Age 51. June 19, 2019. Loving husband of Nancy. Proud father of Ben and Sara. Dear son of Thomas and Kathleen. Brother of Lynne. Visitation Sunday 2-8 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Prayer service 7 pm. Instate Monday 9:30 am until the time of Mass at 10:00 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207 or the , 20450 Civic Center Dr., Southfield, MI 48076. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 21, 2019
