Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Transfiguration
25225 Code Road
Southfield, MI
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Transfiguration
25225 Code Road
Southfield, MI
View Map
Royal Oak - Thomas Patrick Brown, age 82, passed on April 3, 2019 in Royal Oak. He is survived by his beloved wife for 54 years, Barbara, his children; Tim (Jennifer) Brown, Patty (Tim) Seibert, Katie Williams-Campbell, Molly (Kevin) Johnson, and James (Tairon) Brown. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and his sisters; Barbara (Jim) Lopiccolo, & Mary Ellen Nickodemus. Mr. Brown is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Nathalie Brown, brothers, Harvey, Martin, and Dennis. Instate Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Church of the Transfiguration, 25225 Code Road, Southfield from 9:30 AM until time of funeral liturgy 10:00 AM. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial donations may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or Franciscan Outreach Program. Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
