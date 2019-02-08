|
|
Thomas C. O'Neil
Taylor - O'Neil, Thomas C. February 6, 2019. Age 87 of Taylor. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of James (Debra), Dennis (Melissa), Karen (Keith) Krake and Maureen (Gary) Plummer. Dearest grandfather of Brian (Kristi), Patricia, Christopher, Ken, Kari, and Thomas. Loving great-grandfather of Brian Jr. Visitation Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2- 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Scripture Service Sunday 6:30p.m. In state Monday 9:30 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Constance Catholic Church, 21555 Kinyon, Taylor. Donations may be made to the VFW Post 1146 and/or the s. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Thomas' guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019