Thomas Carl
September 16, 2020, Age 75. Beloved husband of Sally for 52 years. Loving father of Karen (Jeff) and Kelly (Bill). Proud grandfather of Julian, Steven, Quinn, Nathan and Joey. Cherished brother of Geraldine Shampo, Mary Lee Melelli, Patricia Wickman (Tom) and the late Charles Carl and Yvonne Hanson. Family will receive friends Tuesday 2-8 PM at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple and Big Beaver), Troy. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30 AM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 E. 14 Mile Rd, Clawson. Visiting begins at 10 AM. Memorial Tributes to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com