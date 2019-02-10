|
Thomas Cavanaugh, Jr
Milford - Thomas Cavanaugh, Jr., a resident of Milford, passed away in the loving care of his family on February 6, 2019 at the age of 91.
Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (d. 1971), son, Michael Cavanaugh, Thomas Cavanaugh, James Cavanaugh and Daniel Cavanaugh; parents, Thomas and Lydia (nee Kostamo) Cavanaugh; brother, Kenneth Cavanaugh and sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Fred Drew.
Thomas is survived by his daughters, Kathy Johnson and Patricia Cavanaugh, and son, John Cavanaugh; grandchildren, Thomas (Angela) Cavanaugh, Timothy (Kaylee) Cavanaugh. Trisha Johnson, Travis (Melissa) Johnson, Melanie (Darin) Zygner, Keith (Sarah) Serwatka and Rachael (Joseph) Takacs; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rachel Cavanaugh as well as extended family and friends.
Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Rosary at 7 PM.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows, 1955 E. Commerce Rd., Milford on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11 AM with gathering to begin half an hour prior. The Rev. Fr. John Budde to officiate. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Detroit Firemen's Fund Association, 1301 Third Street, Ste. 329, Detroit, MI 48226 For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford 248.684.6645 or visit LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019