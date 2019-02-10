Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
404 E. Liberty St.
Milford, MI
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
404 E. Liberty St.
Milford, MI
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows
1955 E. Commerce Rd.
Milford, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows
1955 E. Commerce Rd.
Milford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cavanaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Cavanaugh Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Cavanaugh Jr. Obituary
Thomas Cavanaugh, Jr

Milford - Thomas Cavanaugh, Jr., a resident of Milford, passed away in the loving care of his family on February 6, 2019 at the age of 91.

Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (d. 1971), son, Michael Cavanaugh, Thomas Cavanaugh, James Cavanaugh and Daniel Cavanaugh; parents, Thomas and Lydia (nee Kostamo) Cavanaugh; brother, Kenneth Cavanaugh and sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Fred Drew.

Thomas is survived by his daughters, Kathy Johnson and Patricia Cavanaugh, and son, John Cavanaugh; grandchildren, Thomas (Angela) Cavanaugh, Timothy (Kaylee) Cavanaugh. Trisha Johnson, Travis (Melissa) Johnson, Melanie (Darin) Zygner, Keith (Sarah) Serwatka and Rachael (Joseph) Takacs; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rachel Cavanaugh as well as extended family and friends.

Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Rosary at 7 PM.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows, 1955 E. Commerce Rd., Milford on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11 AM with gathering to begin half an hour prior. The Rev. Fr. John Budde to officiate. Cremation will follow.

Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Detroit Firemen's Fund Association, 1301 Third Street, Ste. 329, Detroit, MI 48226 For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford 248.684.6645 or visit LynchandSonsMilford.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now