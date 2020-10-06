Thomas Cooney

Thomas CooneyThomas Cooney, age 81, passed away on October 3, 2020.Tom is survived by his wife Donna Cooney, son Brian Cooney, Erika Guerriero (John), Step daughters, Tammy Tollon (Jamie), Katherine Ralston (Ralph), six grand children, Christopher And Brianne Cooney, James Christian and Lt. Aaron Tollon, Avery and Riley Ralston and Great Grandchild Riker Cooney.Visitation Thursday, October 8, 1-9PM, rosary 7PM, at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph Rd. Funeral mass at 10AM (instate 9:30AM) on Friday, October 9th, at Our Lady of the Angels located at 6442 Pelham Rd. in Taylor. Burial at Our Lady of Hope.