Father Thomas D. MarickRoyal Oak - Father Thomas D. Marick, age 82 of Royal Oak, Michigan passed away on November 9, 2020 at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren, Michigan. He was born on July 13, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan to George and Mollie Marick. Father Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Marick, Robert's wife Margaret, his brother John Marick and John's wife Charlotte. He is survived by his sister Maryellen (Raymond) Lorkowski of Royal Oak, MI. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Kathy (Kurt) Marick-Wilhelm, Cindy (Dan) Fisher-Kotlar, William Marick, Debbie (Steve) Gallo, Kevin (Terry) Marick, Sean Marick, Shannon Varney, Joseph Lorkowski, Valerie (Leroy) McDonald, Sarah (Gregg) Mulligan and Janice (Pippin) Brehler, and many great nieces and nephews.