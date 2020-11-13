1/1
Father Thomas D. Marick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Father Thomas D. Marick

Royal Oak - Father Thomas D. Marick, age 82 of Royal Oak, Michigan passed away on November 9, 2020 at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren, Michigan. He was born on July 13, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan to George and Mollie Marick. Father Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Marick, Robert's wife Margaret, his brother John Marick and John's wife Charlotte. He is survived by his sister Maryellen (Raymond) Lorkowski of Royal Oak, MI. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Kathy (Kurt) Marick-Wilhelm, Cindy (Dan) Fisher-Kotlar, William Marick, Debbie (Steve) Gallo, Kevin (Terry) Marick, Sean Marick, Shannon Varney, Joseph Lorkowski, Valerie (Leroy) McDonald, Sarah (Gregg) Mulligan and Janice (Pippin) Brehler, and many great nieces and nephews.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved