Harry J Will Funeral Homes
34567 Michigan Ave
Wayne, MI 48184
(734) 721-5600
Thomas Dobrowolski
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
34567 Michigan Ave
Wayne, MI 48184
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Wayne, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Wayne, MI
Thomas Dobrowolski


Thomas Dobrowolski Obituary
Thomas Dobrowolski

Thomas Dobrowolski, age 74, passed away Feb 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Pam. Loving father of Michelle (Chris), Nicole (Rob), Tania (Derek), Kimberly, and Heather (Joseph). Cherished grandfather of 15. Visitation Sun Feb 17 from 12-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Wayne. Funeral Mass Mon Feb 18 at 1pm (in state at 12:30) at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wayne. Tom was a proud Vietnam Veteran having served in the US Army Corp from 1966-68. Memorial contributions appreciated to the Harris-Kehrer VFW Post 3323 Relief Fund, 1055 S. Wayne, Westland, MI 48186.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
