Thomas Dobrowolski
- - Thomas Dobrowolski, age 74, passed away Feb 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Pam. Loving father of Michelle (Chris), Nicole (Rob), Tania (Derek), Kimberly, and Heather (Joseph). Cherished grandfather of 15. Visitation Sun Feb 17 from 12-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Wayne. Funeral Mass Mon Feb 18 at 1pm (in state at 12:30) at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wayne. Tom was a proud Vietnam Veteran having served in the US Army Corp from 1966-68. Memorial contributions appreciated to the Harris-Kehrer VFW Post 3323 Relief Fund, 1055 S. Wayne, Westland, MI 48186.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019