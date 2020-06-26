Thomas Dworman
DWORMAN, THOMAS Survived by his wife Gloria Dworman, children Kathleen Dworman, Marcia (Stephen) DeSilva and James (Heidi) Dworman, grandchildren Andrew (Lauren Tang) DeSilva, Lauren (Xabriel Collazo Mojica) DeSilva, Gina (Matthew) Zafran, Alex Dworman, Eric Dworman, Ryan Dworman and Elena Dworman, and great grandchildren Sydney DeSilva and Luz Collazo DeSilva. Thomas was a retired electrical engineer from the City of Detroit Public Lighting Department and a published author and expert on Detroit street railways. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES SUNDAY AT THE BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
DWORMAN, THOMAS Survived by his wife Gloria Dworman, children Kathleen Dworman, Marcia (Stephen) DeSilva and James (Heidi) Dworman, grandchildren Andrew (Lauren Tang) DeSilva, Lauren (Xabriel Collazo Mojica) DeSilva, Gina (Matthew) Zafran, Alex Dworman, Eric Dworman, Ryan Dworman and Elena Dworman, and great grandchildren Sydney DeSilva and Luz Collazo DeSilva. Thomas was a retired electrical engineer from the City of Detroit Public Lighting Department and a published author and expert on Detroit street railways. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES SUNDAY AT THE BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.