Thomas E. Lootens
Ypsilanti - Age 95, of Ypsilanti, passed away peacefully February 21, 2020. Formerly of Royal Oak.
Father of Thomas (Peggy Burman), David, and Janet (Philip) Chen. Grandfather of Meghan, Aileen, Daena, and Dylan (Chen) and four great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death in 2018 by his wife Enid (Trelour) of 67 years, parents Anthony and Hattie Lootens, sisters Anna Ruth (Visser), Katherine (Straayer) and brother Ivan.
A service will be held on Saturday April 18 at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational Church of Royal Oak, 1314 Northwood Blvd. Visitation with family at 10:00.
