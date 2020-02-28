Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Royal Oak
1314 Northwood Blvd.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Royal Oak
1314 Northwood Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lootens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Lootens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Lootens Obituary
Thomas E. Lootens

Ypsilanti - Age 95, of Ypsilanti, passed away peacefully February 21, 2020. Formerly of Royal Oak.

Father of Thomas (Peggy Burman), David, and Janet (Philip) Chen. Grandfather of Meghan, Aileen, Daena, and Dylan (Chen) and four great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death in 2018 by his wife Enid (Trelour) of 67 years, parents Anthony and Hattie Lootens, sisters Anna Ruth (Visser), Katherine (Straayer) and brother Ivan.

A service will be held on Saturday April 18 at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational Church of Royal Oak, 1314 Northwood Blvd. Visitation with family at 10:00.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -