Thomas Edward Brown
St. Clair - Thomas Edward Brown, age 68, of St. Clair, formerly of Detroit, passed away peacefully with his wife and two children by his side on May 2, 2019. He was born May 25, 1950 in Detroit to the late Edward and Rita Brown. Thomas graduated from St. Rita High School, Detroit in 1968. On May 31, 1974 he married Cathy Strauss. Thomas worked as a pipefitter for the Detroit Pipefitters Local 636 for 41 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Father Cotter Council. Thomas was an avid golfer and he was an all seasoned outdoor enthusiast.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cathy; daughter, Lisa; son, Ryan; and brother, Mike Brown.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Jaqueline Brown, Jerry Brown, and Patty Schafer.
A memorial service will be Saturday, May 11th at 11 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours will be Friday, May 10th from 1:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Mesothelioma Research Foundation of America. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019