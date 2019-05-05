Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edward Brown


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Edward Brown Obituary
Thomas Edward Brown

St. Clair - Thomas Edward Brown, age 68, of St. Clair, formerly of Detroit, passed away peacefully with his wife and two children by his side on May 2, 2019. He was born May 25, 1950 in Detroit to the late Edward and Rita Brown. Thomas graduated from St. Rita High School, Detroit in 1968. On May 31, 1974 he married Cathy Strauss. Thomas worked as a pipefitter for the Detroit Pipefitters Local 636 for 41 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Father Cotter Council. Thomas was an avid golfer and he was an all seasoned outdoor enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cathy; daughter, Lisa; son, Ryan; and brother, Mike Brown.

He is preceded in death by his siblings, Jaqueline Brown, Jerry Brown, and Patty Schafer.

A memorial service will be Saturday, May 11th at 11 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours will be Friday, May 10th from 1:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Mesothelioma Research Foundation of America. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now