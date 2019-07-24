|
Thomas Evertt Lebtich
Dewitt - Thomas Evertt Lebtich, age 70, of Dewitt, MI passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019. Thomas was born January 19, 1949 in Harper Woods, MI to Walter and Virginia (Smith) Lebtich.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael and sister, Colleen.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughter, Jena Lee and Aaron; granddaughter, Evelyn Lee; sisters, Patricia, Jeri, Jeanne and brother, Timothy.
Tom was a veteran who bravely served in the Vietnam War. After serving his country, Tom worked his whole life in the telephone industry. He started working at Western Electric in 1967 and retired from Lucent Technologies in 2002.
Tom loved spending time with his daughter, enjoying the traditions they started together. Tom also enjoyed drag racing his 1969 Dodge Polara at Mid-Michigan Motorplex. He was very fond of his pets and most recently The Fizz. You could also hear Tom broadcasting his perspective on the most recent Detroit sports news through the AM radio waves when he would call into the Mad Dog Show. Tom was an avid University of Michigan sports enthusiast along with a diehard Detroit Lions and Tigers fan. Most recently he also could be found cruising around the Caribbean enjoying his retirement.
He will be dearly missed.
A memorial visitation will take place on July 27, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 East Michigan Ave. Lansing, MI 48912 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com for the Lebtich family.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 24, 2019