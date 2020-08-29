Thomas F. DeGalan Jr.
Thomas F. DeGalan Jr.,a lifelong Detroit resident, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Ascension St. John Detroit from complications following a stroke. He was 74. Tom was born Oct. 10, 1945 in Detroit to the late Thomas DeGalan Sr. and the late Lorna (Dame) DeGalan. A 1964 graduate of St. Mary's of Redford High School, Tom went on to earn both a bachelor's and master's degree in education from Wayne State University. He took a year off from college to work for General Motors as a steward on its private plane fleet, flying corporate executives, including the late John DeLorean, around the country. One of his favorite memories of that time was how "Big John," who was usually late for the flight, would drive his Corvette onto the tarmac, park it right next to the waiting plane, and hand Tom the keys with directions for him to take it to the parking area.Following his graduation from Wayne State, Tom joined the Detroit Police Department. He retired in 1998 after 26 years that saw a career that began with undercover work in the narcotics unit, a stint as the driver for then-police chief William Hart, and several years in the Homicide Section under the late Gil Hill. He closed out his career as head of the department's K 9 division, but not before he brought home Shelby, a German Shepard that couldn't quite make the cut as a police dog, but would have qualified as a repeat offender. He earned several department commendations, including one for action taken while off duty. One morning while walking from his home on Detroit's east side to E. Warren to catch a bus to take him to headquarters downtown, he heard suspicious sounds coming from a nearby garage. He made the decision to investigate and interrupted an attack on a young girl who had been abducted while walking to school. Following his retirement from the Detroit Police, Tom dusted off his education degrees and returned to the classroom as a substitute teacher with local private schools and the Grosse Pointe Public School System. A chance encounter with a family friend led him to apply to Madonna University, where he taught criminal justice for 15 years before retiring for a second time in 2015. It was another chance encounter that would have the greatest impact on his life. While a graduate student at Wayne, he stopped by the financial office to make a tuition payment and struck up a conversation with the cashier, Wilhelmina Melville, who had a degree in art from Wayne State. The tough Detroit cop and the free-spirited artist were a perfect example of opposites attracting and living happily ever after for 43 years, only ending with Will's death in 2018. Their daughter, Clara, followed her mother's footsteps as an artist and her father's footsteps as a teacher, blending both as an art teacher at Madonna University. In addition to Clara and her partner, Sam Copi, Tom is survived by his sisters, Kathy Ryan, Lorna Slenkai (Laszlo), Mary Edwards (Robert), nephews Michael Ryan, Kevin and Mark Gostomski, nieces Maureen Ryan Canadilla and Kate Ryan Johnson, several great nieces and nephews, and close friend Liz Rogennbuck He was pre-deceased by a brother, John Michael, brother-in-law, John Ryan and nephew, Patrick Ryan. He also leaves his much loved four-legged companion, Maurice, the last in a long line of dogs that deigned to allow Tom to sit on their couch. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no public gathering, but the family has requested that friends raise a glass of their favorite spirits in his honor and make a donation in his name to.the Michigan Humane Society or Madonna University. Burial will take place in Millersberg, MI, where Tom will be reunited with Will near their cottage on Rainy Lake. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org