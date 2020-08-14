Thomas F. "Papa" Denek
Chesterfield Township - August 13, 2020. Age 77. Beloved father of Kimberly, Sheryl (Michael) Durecki, and Thomas (Amanda). Proud and adored grandfather of Stephanie (Travis) and Joshua. Dear brother of Stanley, Connie (the late Dick) Connell, Mary (Robert) Spix, Sandra (Tom) O'Hara. Treasured uncle of many nieces and nephews, especially his nephew Christophe, with whom he shared a significant, meaningful, and loving relationship with.
Papa was a friend to all, mentor to many, and never passed up an opportunity to share his giant heart.
"Country Strong", "A Man's Man", a true "American Patriot" and, "determined to the end" are just a few descriptions of his soul, a man of solid character and unblemished integrity. Papa defied all of his doctors prognoses and lived his last days on his terms.
Papa was also known as "Santa" from November to January, "Coach" to his players, "Turkey Man" to his church's Thanksgiving food drive, and the "World's Most Interesting Man" to the Dos Equis guy. His passions included loving his family and skillfully operating his Bobcat Excavator with Chuck Norris-type precision.
Papa was surrounded by his loved ones who played his favorite Christmas carols while he peacefully passed on to his eternal life with Jesus.
Dad, Brother, Papa, Pops, you will be missed but your legacy of selfless giving will be honored and carried forward by all that you inspired. We love you.
Visitation Thursday, August 20th, from 3-9pm & Friday, August 21st, from 1-9pm with a 6pm Rosary Service & Sharing of Memories at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., (Shelby) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Funeral Saturday, August 22nd, Instate 9:30am until time of 10am Mass at St. Mary Queen of Creation Catholic Church, 50931 Maria St., New Baltimore, MI 48047.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are appreciated to the Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF c/o 1235 N. Main St. Suite 130 Rochester, MI. 48307)
Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com