Thomas F. Kotzian
Thomas F. Kotzian

Shelby Township - Thomas F. Kotzian, of Shelby Township, MI, passed away on November 28, 2020 at the age of 73. Tom was born in Detroit on January 19, 1947 to Frank and Helen Kotzian. He was married to his wife and best friend, Lynda (nee Litz), for 52 years.

Along with Lynda, Tom is survived by his daughter Kristin Johnson (Greg) of Shelby Township, MI; his son Brandon Kotzian (Jamie) of Chesterfield, MI; and his brother Robert Kotzian (Suzanne) of Sterling Hts. Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Waller (nee Kotzian). Tom also had 4 adoring grandchildren; Carson, Piper, Breanna, and Tyler.

After graduating from Central Michigan University, Tom taught through Utica Community Schools and then continued teaching in the private sector. He later earned his Juris Doctorate degree from Michigan State University College of Law. Tom dedicated his professional life to serving the real estate industry, both locally and nationally, as educator, mentor, and advisor.

Tom will be remembered as a generous and knowledgeable man who knew how to make people laugh. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in honor of Thomas F. Kotzian to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. More information is available at cskdetroit.org.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Memories & Condolences

December 3, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
