Thomas Frederick Anderson, Jr., MDThomas Frederick Anderson, Jr., MD, age 73, former director of the Dermatology Treatment Center at the University of Michigan, died on May 31, 2020.He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas Frederick and Barbara Ann Grund Anderson; his sister, Lindsey Anderson George and her husband Frederick.He is survived by his wife, Lenore (Noni) Zabel Anderson whom he married August 1, 1970, and the two were enjoying their fiftieth year of marriage. Other survivors include his daughter, Melissa Elizabeth Anderson; his son, Thomas Frederick Anderson III; a brother, Garrett Anderson and his wife Debbie; two grandchildren, Gryphon Thomas Anderson and Audrey Violet Anderson; and a niece, Amy Anderson Lyons.Dr. Anderson was born on December 5, 1946, in Port Huron, the son of Thomas and Barbara Grund Anderson, now deceased. After graduating from Port Huron High School, he attended the University of Michigan where he received a B.S. in pharmacy and an M.D. He interned in pediatrics at Northwestern University and was a fellow in photobiology at Harvard. He returned to the University of Michigan Medical School in 1978 where he remained until his retirement in 2017.He was past president of the Michigan Dermatological Society and a member of the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation, the American Academy of Dermatology, the Dermatology Foundation, and the National Psoriasis Foundation.Family and friends will remember him for his exceptional kindness and patience. He was a great fan of Michigan football and was a season ticket holder for many decades. Another of his passions was travel and he was drawn to adventurous trips on the Nile or the Yangtze and the familiar comforts of St John, USVI and the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.The family intends to arrange for a memorial service at a later date when current public health restrictions have been lifted. Please inform the family of your interest in attending the memorial by contacting Dr.TFA.Memorial@gmail.com.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.