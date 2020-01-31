|
Thomas G. Soma
Thomas G. Soma passed away unexpectedly on January 7, 2020, with his wife, Betsy, by his side. He was a quiet man of faith, with a wry sense of humor, who cared for his family above all else.
Tom was born in Detroit, Michigan, on March 29, 1934. A proud, 1952 graduate of U of D high school, he was a lifelong fan of the University of Notre Dame. He served in the the Army National Guard and was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus.
Tom spent his professional career in the electrical industry, first as a union electrician (Local 58 IBEW) and later as field superintendent for Triangle Electric Company. He was also a master woodworker who could build or fix anything—designing and constructing furniture, cabinetry, and several additions to the family homes. He loved golf, competing in five regular golf leagues and numerous tournaments each year. Tom succeeded at every challenge he undertook, including the Free Press Marathon; as a novice runner, at the age of 45, he finished the 1979 race in a remarkable time of 3 hours, 30 minutes and 42 seconds.
But the great love of Tom's life was his family. He and Betsy were married in Detroit on October 13, 1956 and built a beautiful life during their 63-year marriage. He was a devoted father to Tom Soma Jr. (Susanne Olin), John Soma (Becky), Susan Bixler (née Soma), Paul Soma (Kitty) and Nancy Strach (Tom), as well as the grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of five—each of whom felt that they were his favorite.
We will miss Tom—husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend—but take comfort from the way he lived his life and the way he loved us all.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m., St. Hugo of the Hills Parish Chapel (2215 Opdyke Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI). Visitation at the chapel will begin at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial tributes be made to Sainte Anne de Detroit Catholic Church, the second oldest continuously operating Catholic Parish in the United States. (Ste. Anne de Detroit, 1000 St. Anne St., Detroit, MI 48216 or https://ste-anne.org)
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020